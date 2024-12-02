UK consumers ready to use biometric payment cards

For 82% of them, it would even become their preferred payment card, thus generating a clear ’top of the wallet’ effect. These innovative cards with integrated fingerprint readers let users authorise payments with a simple touch of their finger on the sensor, as an alternative to the PIN code.

If British consumers are to replace their current payment cards, they need them to be more secure than what they currently have (88%), to be offered by a trusted bank (79%), to be easy to use (69%) and to be one that simplifies their life (60%).

For a large majority, biometric cards clearly tick all the boxes. Eight out of 10 consumers believe that this new card will be better in terms of convenience and security. Key advantages include: no need to remember different PIN codes, a more secure experience (“no more risk of someone stealing my PIN code when I pay”) and more opportunities to pay contactless thanks to higher spending limits.

Some consumers also expressed concerns about using biometric technology: 41% feel afraid that their fingerprint won’t work all the time and more than a third (37%) about it being compromised.

The findings show that British are enthusiastic about the potential of biometric cards, but also proves the need to build confidence in order to convince all UK cardholders to take up this new payment method. The majority of them, mainly young active contactless users or multi-banking product owners in the 40-50 age range- are already convinced, but there is also one third of the population that will need more time and proof to feel confident using biometric payments.