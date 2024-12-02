UK consumers pay unnecessary fees for cross-border money transfers, research reveals

The research reveals that 41% of UK-based consumers would still use their bank to transfer or wire money to people overseas, incurring transfer and commission fees in the process. In contrast, 14% of US consumers would use their bank to send money internationally.

Other key findings:

29% of people in the UK currently use an international money transfer service or a P2P mobile app designed for sending money;

19% would find a way to send cash cross-border, and 6% would pay by cheque;

3% would send a payment abroad using cryptocurrency.

