UK: Consumers head for omnichannel shopping ecosystem - report

As such, brick-and-mortars should gain more customers by implementing digital technology, according to suggestions coming from the ‘Rethinking Retail’ report, issued by the supplier of dynamic digital display solutions Displaydata.

According to the report in question, the main reasons as to why consumers prefer to shop online are convenience, better deals, easier price comparison and wider choice of products. Despite their preference to shop online, consumers still choose to shop in-store as well, with the top reasons being the ability to see, touch and try things, as well as being able to immediately buy the product, in-store promotions and the ease of asking questions.

Around 83% of US consumers and 78% of UK consumers make most of their purchases in store. Consumers prefer to buy goods like groceries, health and beauty items, homeware and DIY in-stores since they prefer to see, touch and try these items. This is the most important reason for 75% of US shoppers and 80% of UK shoppers to visit a store.

Omnichannel retail affects the customer’s shopping decisions before the actual shopping takes place. The survey reveals that 85% of US customers and 76% of UK customers research things online before visiting a store. Services like click-and-collect are also ways of luring online shoppers to stores. While collecting orders in store, consumers spend up to a third of the amount they originally spent on their online order.

The report suggests that stores can utilize things like digital display solutions and electronic shelf labels (ESLs) to link online shopping with the advantages of an in-store experience. With ESLs, retailers can provide shoppers with sales promotions to increase sales and profits thanks to information like competitor prices, time of day and weather.

Moreover, retailers can address all of the four challenges with some effort, such as by displaying consistent pricing across all channels to drive loyalty, using dynamic digital displays to show real-time stock information and show alternatives, link to retailer digital content through QR codes to improve product informational availability. By integrating ESL with retailers’ apps, retailers can provide shoppers with personalized promotions in store.

Displaydata conducted a survey of 2,000 people in the US and UK revealing that 97% of consumers shop online now. Top reasons as to why consumers prefer to shop online are convenience, better deals, easier price comparison and wider choice of products.

Displaydata is a designer and supplier of dynamic digital display solutions that incorporate electronic shelf labels (ESL), which help improve profits and the shopping experience.