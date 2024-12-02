UK consumers choose in-store payments over mobile payments on Black Friday

For 26% of Brits, the in-store Black Friday experience is more relaxing than buying the same thing on their mobile phone. The research reveals that 20% of UK shoppers actually feel ‘anxious, stressed or frustrated’ when buying something on their phone.

When it comes to mobile payments, the hassle of having to input addresses and card details on a small screen puts off almost a quarter of shoppers (24%) and not trusting the mobile apps that they’re shopping on is why some UK consumers (17%) end up in line rather than online. For almost 10%, simply having to make ‘too many clicks’ will make them too stressed to complete a purchase.

Despite mobile shopping in the UK being on the rise, slow mobile checkout times are turning potential customers away as almost one in five UK consumers have abandoned a purchase on their mobile because the process was too slow.

This research was conducted by Censuswide with 2011 general consumers in the UK. Fieldwork was carried out between 11.11.2019 - 15.11.2019.