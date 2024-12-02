UK consumers are against click-and-collect fees

If they order something online and then decide to pick it up in-store, consumers think it’s more than acceptable to get that order without paying any additional fee, according to a survey issued by Retail Week news agency. Of those who want to pay for the service, 11% said they are willing to spend between GBP 1 to GBP 2, while 5% said they would pay between GBP 3 to GBP 5.

Moreover, some 2% even said they would be willing to pay GBP 10 to pick up their online order in-store. However, M&S, Next and House of Fraser said they will continue to offer their free click-and-collect services because, as they said, it is sustainable and attractive for customers.