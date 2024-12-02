UK: competition regulator outlines risks associated with online retailers` price fixing policies

Against this backdrop, consumers were offered bad deals due to retailers discussing prices with competitors or agreeing not to undercut them, ecommercenews.eu reports. The CMA wants to remind them discussing and agreeing price levels with competitors is illegal and can result in some serious penalties.

The UK authority has written to several online retailers which may give its customers a bad deal and also partnered with online marketplace providers to make the CMA’s advice available to online sellers. The CMA has written a guidance about price-fixing to inform online sellers on what price-fixing includes, what it means for them, what they should and shouldn’t do.