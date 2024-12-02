UK: CitySprint to acquire CYC Logistics

CYC Logistics is focused on providing same day delivery services and has an extensive fleet, a diverse range of customers across multiple sectors, two London-based service centres and international partners.

After the acquisition, CitySprint will comprise nearly 3,000 couriers and 40 service centres and, in turn, customers will gain access to CitySprint’s network, which can reach 87% of the UK mainland population in under an hour.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of CitySprint’s technology, allowing them to track their parcels in real-time on desktop and smartphone via the same day courier app, MyCourier. As part of the acquisition, all employees will transfer to CitySprint, and the local contact details will remain the same.