UK businesses to record growth as global ecommerce keeps expanding

According to estimates revealed by the ‘International eCommerce - the Future is Now’ report issued by the research company OC&C Strategy Consultants and Google, a current opportunity worth GBP 13 billion is expected to reach GBP 45 billion by 2020.

The presence of new players on the market led to the creation of new business models. Third-party logistics led to e-tail, high-speed internet led to digital content distribution, and information-led sales led to demand aggregators.

Similarly, local supply networks paved the way for brand-led supplier networks and peer-to-peer fulfillment created peer-to-peer marketplaces. This applies to companies like Gumtree, Just Eat, eBay, Booking.com, Asos and Spotify, among others.

UK businesses gather 58% of global searches from abroad and 42% of local searches from the UK. Ecommerce exports are a big growth opportunity for UK-based companies in terms of retail, content, leisure and travel.