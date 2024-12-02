UK Black Friday may reach higher levels than US

Ingenico ePayments’ global analysis of online retail growth from 2015 reveals that the estimated total amount spent online in the UK rose by 273% on Black Friday, compared to the average Friday.

The US online spending was only 137% higher than the average Friday in 2015. The UK now spends more online per capita than the US, according to the Centre for Retail Research, and this trend is reflected on Black Friday, with UK spending growth almost double that of its transatlantic counterpart.

The UK online retail spending value was still high between Black Friday and 31st December, but only 53% higher compared to the rest of 2015 – lower than on Black Friday itself.

The UK Black Friday online spending spike of 273% was mirrored across Europe, where the average rise in total value spent was 275%, as shoppers across the continent also leaped at the chance of Black Friday discounts.

Germany, France and Italy all saw online total spending surge more than 215%. Spain and Denmark registered particularly strong performances with total transaction value rising over 690% compared to the average Friday. Canada saw a 580% rise in total spend.

US online shoppers have instead been shopping in far greater numbers on Cyber Monday, where sales volumes in 2015 were 60% higher than Black Friday sales. This became the biggest ecommerce day in US history, as online sales tipped over the USD 3 billion mark.

Momentum also appears to be building in South America; eMarketer’s own research reported that Black Friday ecommerce sales were up 38% in Brazil, South America’s largest ecommerce market and that Cyber Monday rose by 56% compared to 2014.

Across Asia and Australasia, Black Friday is overshadowed by Singles Day, now the world’s largest shopping day, exceeding the global sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Alibaba-led event generated more than GBP 14 billion in 2016, a rise of 32% on 2015 sales, according to the Chinese company.

