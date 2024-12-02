UK becomes mature ecommerce market – yStats.com

According to the report “UK B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020,” which cites primary sources, the UK is one of the largest and advanced B2C ecommerce markets worldwide.

In 2016, more than three quarters of the adult population in the UK are online shoppers. Online retail has surpassed the 10% mark of total retail sales in this country. Being a mature online market, it is projected to lose nearly 2% of its global market share due to a lower growth rate.

On the other hand, the UK is expected to remain one of the frontrunners in the omnichannel retail trend. Mobile commerce could outpace total ecommerce sales in the UK and reach a share of close to 50% of total online sales within the next five years.

Another driver of the omnichannel trend is proliferation of the click-and-collect service, likewise projected to grow faster than online retail sales overall. Although online pure-play Amazon remains the market leader, the majority of other top 10 B2C ecommerce players have both stores and online presence and can offer their customers an option to buy online and pick-up in-store.