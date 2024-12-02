UK-based startup Checkout.com raises USD 230 mln in record Series A

Checkout.com is taking funding from outside investors for the first time in its history, having raised Europe’s largest fintech Series A round ever, and globally the third largest fintech Series A round of all time.

The record round was led by growth investors Insight Partners and DST Global. Singapore-based wealth fund GIC, Blossom Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, and other strategic investors are also participating in the round. Checkout.com will use the funding to continue its growth in Europe, the US, and the Middle East, with further expansion into Asia and LATAM.

The startup, whose solutions already power many of the fintechs in the UK and EU, offers a streamlined cross-border payment solution for digital commerce. Checkout.com’s proprietary technology helps fast growing businesses have reliable global payment processing for both companies and consumers. The business offers direct access to domestic acquiring across payment methods and geographies, including all major credit and debit cards, online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. This is achieved through a single, unified integrated platform which also provides fraud management tools, analytics, and reporting features.