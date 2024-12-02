UK-based small businesses lose sales by not being mobile-friendly

PayPay’s research reveals that, while 42% of people are buying via their smartphone at least once a week, rising to 65% for consumers aged between 25 and 34, just 17% of online retailers offer websites designed for these small portable screens – showing no improvement from 2018.

Moreover, there is a gap between consumer expectations and what small businesses provide: while 9 out of 10 small businesses with mobile-friendly websites think that they provide a good customer experience, only 4 out of 10 consumers agree to this.

The research also identifies a growing opportunity for businesses that are mobile-friendly, since UK consumers have grown more confident in regard to buying via their smartphones. In addition, 22% of consumers said they prefer shopping on their mobile rather than in store, a figure that has more than doubled since 2016, according to PayPal’s research.