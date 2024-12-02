UK-based fintech Curve signs up Garmin, Fitbit, and Sony's Wena pay

Curve’s platform which allows customers to integrate all their banking cards into one, has now enabled wearables users to pay with any of their cards using Curve. Among the facilities that the IoT users will get can be counted the following: integration with digital wallets; starting with Google Pay and Samsung Pay in November 2019 meant for the first time Curve customers were given the freedom and convenience of paying with their mobile phones, and has now further extended its smart watch range.

Additionally, Curve’s expanded suite of wearables means even more customers can leave their wallet at home, whether it’s fitness fans grabbing a snack after a park run or time-savvy travellers on their commute, Curve customers who upload a card to the wearable device can now pay with any bank, even if it was previously incompatible.

Customers of all three of the wearables’ businesses also benefit from Curve’s many features such as making all cards fee free when spending abroad, 1% instant Curve Cash, Curve fronted debit payments when spending on credit cards, spending insights across all accounts, and can even ‘Go Back in Time’ and transfer money between accounts up to two weeks after a purchase has been made on Curve cards across all 31 EEA countries.