UK B2C ecommerce to expand in 2014

Online retail sales increased by 18% on an annual basis, according to data released by Interactive Media in Retail Group (IMRG) and Capgemini, a global provider of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, and cited by emarketer.com. The growth points to a strong increase in 2014, and IMRG predicts that online retail sales would grow by 17%. The average UK consumer spent GBP 78 (nearly USD 121.88) online in January 2014, as compared with GBP 76 (USD 118.75) in December 2013 and GBP 74 (close to USD 115.63) in February 2013.

eMarketer estimates that, when it comes to B2C ecommerce sales, the UK leads the rest of Western Europe, with USD 109.63 billion in 2014, almost to double the second-largest market, Germany (USD 58 billion).

Moreover, device usage for online purchases also varies, according to Riverbed research conducted by Loudhouse Research in July 2013. When it comes to buying online, UK online shoppers registered above both France and Germany for all devices except desktop computers, by a very small margin, meaning 70% in the UK, as compared with 71% in both Germany and France.

Tablets account for 10.4% of UK retail ecommerce sales. Riverbed found that 42% of UK digital buyers used such a device, compared with 31% in Germany and 24% in France.

