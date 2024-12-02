UK: Auchan Group partners ACI Worldwide for Pan-European card payments platform

Auchan Group selected ACI’s hosted retailer solution Postilion as the foundation of this new centralised card payments platform to manage all electronic transactions, through all channels (in-store, online and mobile) across Europe.

The platform supports the new European standard EPAS protocol, which addresses the region’s numerous local standards and increasing regulations. The platform will be jointly operated by ACI and OneyBanque Accord, the banking subsidiary of Auchan Group. It will run in ACI’s compliant data center, which hosts banking and payment solutions for more than 4,000 financial institutions, retailers and billers.

More than 300 companies across the globe rely on ACI’s Postilion to facilitate payment types at the point-of-purchase, independently from POS terminals and in accordance with PCI DSS standards.

Auchan Group operates in 15 countries across the globe.

ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.