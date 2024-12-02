UK: Argos releases digital shopping catalogue for brick-and-mortars

In-store customers can use Argos iPad-based catalogues to take a shopping tour. Stores selected for the digital redesign are based in North London’s Camden High Street and Holloway Road, selected from a potential 700 stores to test the new retail strategy for the store’s digital shopping catalogue.

As such, new iPads will be fixed into customer query units and requests will be digitalised. Collection points will stay the same, but now orders can be made and sent electronically through the iPads.

The new digital features will offer customers a digital shopping cart, with a package of extras such as digital photography, videos and inclusive customer reviews, as well as a fast-track option whereby customers can pre-order and pay for items online and pick them up in-store from the fast-track area.

Nearly half of Argos sales (40%) are made through digital channels with 16% coming from mobile devices, tablets, and still 90% of customers enter the store to make purchases.

Argos registered revenues of more than GPB 3.9 billion in 2013.

Research conducted by Argos reveals that 65% of Londoners still shop on the high-street and yet 71% of London shoppers believe the biggest benefit of online shopping is convenience.