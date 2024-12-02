UK: Amazon Sunday delivery grows fourfold y-o-y in 2014

The increase in Sunday deliveries has been made possible, in large part, due to the introduction of Amazon Logistics. Amazon Logistics is a technology and logistics platform that empowers independent local, regional and national delivery companies across the UK to deliver Amazon parcels to customers seven days a week.

The delivery businesses range from small companies like S.A.B. Couriers and CTC Express to national carriers such as APLE. Sunday 21st December, 2014 was the busiest Sunday in the entire year for deliveries, when Christmas shoppers enjoyed the benefits of the One-Day Delivery service.

Amazon continues to offer customers more and more ways to receive their orders, including collection from over 16,000 Amazon Pickup Locations. These pick up locations now include more than 10,500 Post Office branches, as well as a high number of Collect+ stores, ‘Pass My Parcel’ stores, and Amazon Lockers. Deliveries made to Amazon pickup locations have more than tripled in 2014.