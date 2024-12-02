UK adults in favour of banning online gambling with credit cards

The survey was performed after a recent report released by the UK Gambling Commission on how to improve safety in the market. At the moment, up to 20% of deposits for online gambling using credit cards are made with money that customers don’t have.

The poll involved 2 000 UK adults and was conducted between November 18-20, 2019.

As per the survey, 55.65% of the respondents answered that they would strongly agree with banning online gambling deposits with credit cards. Moreover, 21.05% said they somewhat agree with banning online gambling deposits with credit cards. This would make 76.6% of the respondents in favour of banning the use of credit cards to gamble at online casinos and other betting sites.

The highest percentage of people that would not ban credit card online gambling were those aged between 35 and 44 with 10.94% of the respondents against the ban.

80% of the respondents aged over 55 said they would agree or strongly agree with the limitation. Meanwhile, those aged between 25 and 34 registered the lowest support for banning online gambling with credit cards. This represented 73.1% of the respondents in this age range.

Those individuals surveyed that were located in the North East region were those that registered the most significant support for banning the use of credit cards for betting online. 64.56% of them mentioned they strongly agree with the prohibition.



There is still a great interest from individuals in playing in online casinos and gambling sites. However, using credit cards could be risky, considering up to 20% of the funds deposited on these sites are made with money consumers do not have.

Individuals located in the West Midlands registered the largest opposition to banning this funding method. 5.52% said they strongly disagree with the proposed ban.