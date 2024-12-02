UK: 74% of e-tailers face sales slowdown due to irrelevant item promotion

Moreover, one in three retailers never follow up with shoppers, while others send too many emails to customers, according to a report issued by the big data prescriptive analytics software company OrderDynamics.

Additionally, poor website search results lead to missed sales opportunities. 46% of shoppers prefer to go directly to a retailer’s website to search for products. However, many retailers’ ecommerce websites miss the mark for online search accuracy, thus leading to customer defection and lost sales.

Also, research indicates that 15% of retailers offer order tracking through their website. A majority of consumers expressed a strong preference to receive order tracking information directly from the retailer. 15% of retailers empower consumers to track orders through their websites.

The study was based on surveys of more than 60 retailers and 2,000 consumers..