UK: 59% consumers prefer online shopping to brick-and-mortar

Additionally, over 54% of consumers are aware of the fact that retailers are customising their website experience and only 1 out of 10 consumers claim there is low personalisation, according to a survey conducted by Redshift Research and BloomReach market research companies.

Moreover, 60% of retailers claim that a personalised experience can offer more value for their company, but only 54% offer customised and personal user experiences on their ecommerce platform.

Over 24% of consumers make an online purchase at least once a week, and over 79% make a purchase at least once per month. In terms of product browsing, 35% of retailers believe that consumers find their website through organic search, while only 49% of consumers use organic search as their main access point to new products.

Only 13% of the surveyed retailers consider online sales are more personalised than traditional sales. By contrast, 60% of consumers think that online is more personalised.

The survey was conducted on 1,000 UK consumers.