UK: 50% of online sales to be made via mobile by end 2014 - survey

19% of those involved in the study have stated that mobile sales will account for less than 20% of online sales and a further 13% said smartphones or tablets sales will make up less than 10% of overall sales.

Tina Spooner, chief information officer at IMRG, cited by BizReport, mentions that sales via mobile devices sum up a third of the UK e-retail sales. She aso states that three-quarters of high street / multi-channel retailers are now having a mobile-optimized website, compared with just over half of pure-play merchants.

