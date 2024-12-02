UK: 47% of mobile users keen on paying with their mobile phones - report

According to a recent research conducted by Oxygen8, a global provider of integrated mobile solutions that enables brands to communicate with customers and receive payments, UK mobile users are familiar with completing transactions via their mobile phone but there is a demand for more.

The most popular service was purchasing an item on eBay, with 26% of respondents doing so. Furthermore, 14% have paid bills, while 10% and 9% of respondents have purchased clothes and groceries, respectively, via an app.

According to the study of over 1,000 UK mobile users, males are more likely to conduct payments on their mobile device, such as paying bills (15%), ordering groceries via an app (11%), paying for car parks (9%) and transferring money (13%). Meanwhile, females are more likely to purchase items on eBay (27%) or purchasing clothes via an app (11%).