UK: 37% of online sales are mobile-based

With mobile, including tablets, accounting for less than 1% of e-tail sales in 2010, the sector has seen a staggering 4000% growth in its penetration of online up to 2014, according to research issued by the UK retail association IMRG.

An estimated GBP 25.1 billion was spent online during Q3 2014, with GBP 9.3 billion spent via smartphones and tablet devices.