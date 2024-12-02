UIDAI suspends e-KYC facilities of banks for not meeting targets

In 2017, following an increase in cases of frauds and data hacks at private centres, the UIDAI decided to establish enrolment centres within banks and government offices. As a consequence, at least one out of every 10 bank branches are required to set up an Aadhaar enrolment centre, according to Section 12A of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.

The decision to suspend eKYC for these institutions comes as they failed to meet targets for enrolment and updating citizen information for the Aadhaar biometric database, MoneyControl cited the Economic Times. The suspension of e-KYC facilities has affected some of the financial services offered by banks that are linked to the authentication facility, the online publication continued.