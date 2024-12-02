UGI launches mobile bill pay app

The UGI mobile bill pay app allows customers to view, manage and pay their UGI bills. In addition, the app provides access to UGI customer care if necessary.

Customers who already have online e-billing profiles with UGI can use the enrolled-only features of the app, including current and historical bills, system messages, payment history, answers to frequently asked questions and the ability to make payments using existing payment profiles.

Customers use the same credentials to access the enrolled-only portion of the app that are used to access UGI’s full featured desktop site.

If a customer is not currently enrolled in UGI’s online billing system and would like to make a one-time payment against the most recent bill without logging in, a one-time on-demand payment feature is available.

To make a payment using that feature, customers provide their UGI account number and payment account information using one of the supported payment methods. Currently, the enrollment, payment profile management and recurring payment management features are only available through UGI’s website. The UGI mobile pay app is available for both Apple and Android systems on the iTunes App Store or the Google Play Store.