Uganda: Bank of Africa launches m-banking platform

The BOA platform also allows for card-free ATM withdrawals and is entirely independent of any telecommunication networks’ mobile money platforms.

A customer registers with Bank of Africa (BOA), with the mobile phone number as the account number which is managed via a mobile phone. The customer will then be required to load money onto his mobile wallet/phone from any of the 34 BOA branches countrywide or ATMs.

The recipient will receive a notification of the transaction showing the amount received and a reference number to be used to withdraw the money from any BOA ATM.

The recipient will be required to call the sender and get the PIN, which must be entered to authorise the withdrawal.