Ufone and HBL team up for corporate m-payments in Pakistan

The UPayments Business to Business (B2B) service allows corporate users to carry out a range of financial transactions via the UPayments platform.

In the initial phase, 90 Ufone franchises have come on board to use this service for their daily payments. The registration process requires both Ufone and the franchise to have an account in the partner bank, i.e. HBL, and the franchise representative can register a mobile number on the UPayments service. Once that is complete, transactions can be made using a separate USSD code for corporate payments. This service uses IRIS running at Ufones end which communicates with the switch at the HBLs end.

The next phase will include extension of this service to include consumer to business (C2B) payments where this service will be available to the general public to make daily payments to businesses such as restaurants, hospitals and others using mobile phones.

In November 2013, HBL started issuing EMV Visa debit cards. IRIS, a multi-channel enterprise switch, has also been upgraded to support acquiring of Visa EMV cards on the banks multi-vendor ATM network.