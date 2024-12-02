UEFA sets up new digital platform on Alipay

The partnership comprises a UEFA lifestyle account that offers insights into European national team competitions, as well as a mini-program where Chinese fans can apply for tickets to the upcoming EURO 2020.

The digital fan engagement solutions build on the existing partnership between UEFA and Alipay. In November 2018, the Chinese payment platform signed an eight-year deal to become UEFA’s Official Global Payment Partner, Official Global Digital Wallet, and Official Global FinTech Partner, for men’s national team events until 2026.

Over the following months of 2019 and 2020, UEFA will roll out other engaging digital activations and promotions on Alipay, which will bring Chinese and Asian fans closer to European national football teams.