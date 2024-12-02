UEFA, Alipay announce eight-year global partnership

Alipay, with over 700 million active users in China, becomes the Official Global Payment Partner, the Official Global Digital Wallet, and the Official Global FinTech Partner for all men’s national team events, including UEFA EURO 2020 and UEFA EURO 2024.

Alipay’s first four-year cycle as a UEFA national team competitions sponsor will see them involved in a total of eight competitions, spanning 420 matches.

Earlier in 2018, Alipay has signed an agreement with UnionPay in order for them to cooperate on card-less and barcode payments.