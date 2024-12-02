UBS, NDGIT launch direct developer portal for third party service providers

Using NDGITs API platform and specialists, UBS can now deliver PSD2 APIs for TPPs. A dedicated ‘sandbox’ (virtual space to test and run coding) gives them a testing entry to UBS’s API functionality, in accordance with PSD2 for Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Luxembourg and UK.

Beginning with a three-month test phase, TPPs can now access the interfaces of more than 3,000 banks across the EU. UBS supports the Berlin Group’s NextGenPSD2 pan-European standardization initiative. It offers Account Information Services (AIS) and Payment Initiation Services (PIS) for all markets and additionally Confirmation on the Availability of Funds (CAF) services in Germany and UK. Like many other banks, it relies on secure and bank-side authentication with a redirect approach (OTP) and offers Account Information Services (AIS), Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Confirmation on the Availability of Funds (CAF) services.

The NDGIT platform ensures full PSD2 compliance. Its PSD2 standard software is used by more than twenty banks throughout Europe and includes all the services and functions required for PSD2 implementation. Using technologies such as REST (REpresentational State Transfer), SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) and OAuth2 (Open Authorization), the solution can be easily integrated into the backend systems of the banks.

NDGIT stands for Next Digital Banking. The company provides a proven API platform for banking and insurance. Connecting banks and fintechs with digital ecosystems, its technology opens banks up to digital partners with Open Banking APIs and PSD2 solutions. The NDGIT fintech platform forms a technological backbone for new applications and IT landscapes in banking and insurance.