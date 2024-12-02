Uber teams up with BBVA, Mastercard to offer debit cards in Mexico

The launch marks the first time that Uber has offered such a card outside of the US. The debit card will be rolled out in six cities – Mexico City, Tijuana, Monterrey, Puebla, Merida, and Guadalajara – and will eventually be extended to the rest of Mexico.

Drivers will not pay any commissions for using the card. Uber drivers must have a bank account to receive their earnings, and about 35% of the company’s workforce in Mexico opened an account expressly for that purpose, according to Uber representatives. As a result of the partnership with BBVA, drivers will be able to open their accounts in the Uber app.

Uber has also sought to reach riders who do not have bank accounts by accepting cash fares, but the policy has been met with resistance. In late April 2019, Mexico City’s government issued rules that prohibit cash payments for ride-hailing services and require drivers to register with the city, amongst other measures.