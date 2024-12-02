Uber selects Adyen as its solution provider

Uber’s aim is to maintain a rewarding payments experience for its consumers, hence, it chose Adyen’s 3DS solution based on the innovative product features, the ease of implementation, and the expertise of their team.

3-D Secure 2 (3DS 2) is a new technology standard developed by EMVCo, which allows strong customer authentication to comply with regulations including PSD2 in Europe. Moreover, it introduces a new approach to authentication via secure data sharing, biometric identification, and an mobile-friendly customer experience. Adyens market leading solution supports the widest coverage of card networks for 3DS 2 and legacy versions of 3DS at global scale through a single platform.

