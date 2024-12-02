Uber seeks for Dutch payments licence

The licence will enable Uber to streamline its payment processes across businesses such as its ride-hailing app and its UberEats food delivery venture.

According to Sky News, the company’s attempt to become an electronic money institution was being handled by a new subsidiary called Uber Payments.

In April 2017, Uber has officially exited Southeast Asia with the sale of its regional business to Grab. In October 2017, in partnership with Barclays and Visa, Uber announced the launch of a credit card.