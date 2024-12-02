Uber partners GoBank to roll out its Visa Debit Card

With the Uber Visa Debit Card, drivers can opt-in to earn discounts or cash back on petrol, groceries, and driving expenses and select automotive maintenance services.

There is no minimum balance, no overdraft fees, and no setup, monthly, or annual fees.

This development follows the company’s announcement in March 2018 that it has applied to the Netherlands’ central bank for an e-money licence. The licence will enable Uber to streamline its payment processes across businesses such as its ride-hailing app and its UberEats food delivery venture.