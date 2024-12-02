Uber launches Corner Store – shop via app, deliver by driver

Uber’s test offering of Corner Store is currently available in Washington, D.C. To shop using the Corner Store, users need to find the ‘Corner Store’ option on the Uber app, set up the delivery location and preferred delivery time within the D.C. area and confirm. The driver will call to confirm the order, but a simply text message reply is also sufficient enough.

Once the driver arrives, users pick up and confirm orders, which are charged to the Uber account. There will be no additional delivery fee. Users can request more orders when the driver arrives.

If an item is missing from the order, users can be reimbursed by contacting customer service via email. Each order comes with a ‘total order’ receipt, but an itemized receipt is available via email upon request.

According to the company, the Corner Store will be available Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm EDT. Only a select number of Uber drivers in D.C. within a limited area will have the Corner Store option available to them.

The inventory list of products includes only products available for purchase through the Uber app. They include medicine, baby products, snacks, drinks, feminine care, first aid, beauty products, vitamins, household items, office supplies and more.

Uber connect drivers to customers via its app and is available in over 70 cities all around the world.