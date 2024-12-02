Uber Eats to terminate service in South Korea

Uber has faced opposition from taxi drivers in South Korea and was forced to discontinue a ride-hailing service using private cars in 2015. However, it currently offers premium taxi-hailing and licensed taxi-hailing services.

The US-based company will discontinue its restaurant delivery business service in the country as well, even if it will keep its riding business, Uber Eats added. Uber operates Uber Eats services in more Asian countries, including Japan and India.

Earlier in 2019, Starbucks has announced that it aims to expand its delivery service in the US by early 2020 through a partnership with Uber Eats.