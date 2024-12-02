Uber apps to accept Venmo for payments

The feature will be rolled out in the following weeks of 2018 and will allow users to pay for food in the Uber Eats app and for rides in the main Uber app via Venmo, with money drawn from a balance left in the app or an associated credit or debit card or bank account. A Venmo user can also split the amount due among other users.

According to Fortune, many of Uber’s users were already using Venmo to split the cost of rides, noting that about six million Venmo payments over 2017 mentioned Uber.

Earlier in April 2018, Uber launched its Visa Debit Card and checking account from GoBank, designed for drivers and delivery partners.