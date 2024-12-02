Uber announces Uber Money division

Uber aims to give its drivers and couriers around the world access to a mobile bank account so they can get paid after each ride.

Uber is rolling out globally a debit card with an enhanced “instant pay” service which has been testing in the US and a few other markets. The feature has taken off in the US, with more than 70% of driver payments made using instant pay, according to Uber Money head Peter Hazlehurst.

For riders, Uber’s credit card, a joint product with Barclays, will be reintroduced with richer rewards for payments within Uber’s transportation and food delivery services.