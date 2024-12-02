Uber, Airtel partner for mobile payments, in-cab 4G Wi-Fi

In addition, Airtel will be providing free 4G internet to riders in Mumbai, and says the service will soon be rolled out for all Uber riders pan-India.

Uber will roll out this feature in phases, starting first with users in Delhi and Mumbai, followed by other Indian cities.

Airtel will also become Ubers official telecom partner across India and provide mobile, data and device plans to Uber driver-partners.

The development follows Reserve Bank of Indias approval to 11 entities to set up payment banks, which included telecom players like Vodafone and Airtel.

Just recently, Ola Cabs had provided a similar promotion that offered free Wi-Fi, among other benefits under its Select program, but had not disclosed the telecom operator who would partner in this initiative.

Uber had tied up with Paytm in late 2014 to comply with RBI regulations, and began accepting credit cards in July 2015 after, while continuing to use Paytm as a mode of payment.