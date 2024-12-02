Ubank forges deal with WIZZIT to whizz digital payment platform

The implementation of the platform, Vulindlela, aims to diversity Ubanks market industries, besides mining, in order to boost revenue streams, itnewsafrica.com reports. Ubank is entrenched primarily within mining communities and, for 40 years, has serviced neglected and underserviced mine workers in the gold and platinum sectors who previously had difficulty accessing financial services.

Prior to launching the new digital platform, Ubank’s system only offered basic and limited services, such as balance enquiries, mini statements, internal transfers and the purchase of network data or airtime. Ubank’s new platform offers enhanced functionalities, including mobile and internet banking, the ability to purchase additional services, e-wallet, branch and ATM locator, Forex, calculators and share trading.