UBA launches U-Bill payment solution

The online e-payment platform has been enabled in all the 19 countries where UBA has operations.

U-Bill allows sellers to collect payments online or on their mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. It also provides a one-stop platform for customers to make payments for goods and services on their mobile phones, tablets or personal computers, as long as they have an internet connection on the devices.

The U-Bills platform accepts VISA and MasterCard as well as the local Card schemes and other payment platforms in the different countries where UBA has its operations.

United Bank for Africa is an Africa-based financial services provider with business offices in New York and Paris and a subsidiary in London. The UBA Group controls significant market share in 19 different African countries.