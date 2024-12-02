UBA and Ixaris partner to deliver virtual card payments across Africa

As per the agreement, UBA will use Ixaris Payment Server to deliver payment options for individuals and corporates. UBA’s virtual card option will enable more than 10 million customers across 20 African markets to make online purchases at any online merchant worldwide.

Virtual cards work in the same way as plastic payment cards but are issued in electronic rather than physical form. They have now become the payment instrument of choice for a range of flexible solutions for payments-related problems faced by consumers and corporate organisations in many regions of the world.

Virtual cards are indistinguishable from physical cards when used for payments and are already accepted at millions of merchants worldwide that accept Visa or MasterCard payments. In contrast to plastic, virtual cards can be issued to any connected device.

United Bank for Africa is a financial institution offering banking services to more than 10 million customers across over 700 business offices in 19 African countries.

Founded in 2002, Ixaris develops payment applications based on global payment networks including Visa and MasterCard card schemes and SWIFT.