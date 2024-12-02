UATP, EBANX to connect airline merchants to LATAM

EBANX offers a localised payment solution that connects directly between more than 50 banks and processors, allowing airlines to collect locally and settle globally with unified reconciliations for all countries.

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by airlines, and accepted by merchants for air, rail, and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to APMs.

UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Air Niugini, Air Serbia, American Airlines, APG Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EL AL Israel Airlines, Etihad Airways, Frontier Airlines, GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes, Hahn Air, Japan Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Qantas Airways, Shandong Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, TUIfly, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, and WestJet.