UAEs digital bank Liv launches Kasisto AI chatbot

With the launch of Olivia, Liv customers can get account information and insights on their spending “as naturally as texting a friend”. Olivia can tell users things such as how much they spent on restaurants or travel last month, how to send money overseas or ways to block your card.

As AI uses human interaction to constantly adapt, grow and learn, the mentorship program enabled Liv customers to co-create and participate in Olivia’s development as well as help build positive affinity and engagement with the platform.

DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and TD, among others, use Kasisto’s KAI to create virtual assistants and chatbots.