UAE online payments adoption expected to grow 10 percent by end of 2018

Qassem said that this is in line with the Smart City initiative envisioned by the UAE leadership and is due to the success of the governments strategy in implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a world-class Smart government.

Qassem predicted the growth of Network Internationals revenues by at least 20% in 2016, pointing out that the acquisition of two US investment companies and a 49% stake in Abraaj Capital supports its plans to grow and expand through new markets in the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe during 2016.

Network Internationals share in online payment gateways and platforms is roughly 60% and the company deals with approximately 17 banks in processing nearly two-thirds of the number of payments in the UAE.