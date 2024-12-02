UAE: Mobetize teams SurePay for payroll-funded m-wallet, remittance services

Following the agreement, Mobetize is set to enable SurePay to provide mobile wallet services such as money transfer and airtime top-up funded via the payroll from expatriate workers living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This follows the previously-announced memorandum of understanding signed with iWire Consulting, SurePays integration, development and technology partner.

Mobetize smartWallet platform will enable SurePay, on a white label basis, to provide an enhanced mobile wallet feature set and services to employers and their expatriate workers including features such as user registration, customised account settings, balance view and stored payment methods.

According to the terms of the three-year agreement, Mobetize is set to initially provide SurePays users its smartWallet platform, smartRemit international money transfer service, and its smartCharge mobile phone airtime top-up/ recharge service. Additional services, including bill payments, POS payments, prepaid cards and other services will be added to the wallet. In exchange for its services, SurePay will pay Mobetize an integration fee and receive a variable fee per transaction based on volumes and types of financial service provided. Discussions on integration have begun with several banks in the UAE, with service expected to commence during the beginning of 2015.

Mobetize (MPAY) is a technology provider of mobile commerce payment solutions. Mobetizes platform provides mobile-based bill management solutions, payments, recharge, domestic money transfers, international remittances, point-of-sale functionality and other related technologies.

Funded by the Royal Group, SurePay provides electronic payment services to employers in the UAE. The Royal Group is a conglomerate of 60 large and medium sized companies based in the UAE.