UAE ecommerce sector to reach USD 27 bln by 2020

The UAE will account for 40% of total ecommerce in the Middle East by 2020, and its ecommerce sector will be supported by its decision to join the Trade Facilitation Agreement in 2017.

As Trade Arabia mentions, on a local level, the UAE’s growing stature in the digital economy sector is a priority of the government, and there is ongoing coordination between relevant ministries to establish a federal ecommerce platform.

These accomplishments of the country when it comes to ecommerce have helped in reinforcing the competitiveness of the UAE’s national economy, according to indexes published by international organisations, including the World Economic Forum, which ranked the UAE as the leading Arab and regional ecommerce centre in 2017.

In addition, the country is expected to reinforce its position in the digital economy in the following two years, supported by factors that include developments to ecommerce, improvements to the information technology infrastructure, the increased spread of internet services, the use of smartphones and the expansion of electronic payment systems.