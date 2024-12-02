UAE: customers are still reluctant to online shopping - survey

From the 43% figure, 31% have decided against purchasing because they have found the product cheaper elsewhere and 26% distrust the ecommerce sites themselves for adding extra fees at checkout.

YouGov’s E-Commerce Index recent research has uncovered that, on average, online shoppers in the UAE purchase around 5 items every 3 months and that consumers are complaining that prices through ecommerce sites do not represent significant cost savings.

Carrefour UAE has been voted number one for best value for money, followed by Cobone and Groupon . As for the brand best known for trust, Carrefour UAE, again, claimed the top spot, followed by Geant Online who was the second most trustworthy, while Cobone came third. When asked about the website which is best known for design and usability, UAE residents voted Cobone in first place, whilst Best Buy UAE took second place and JadoPado took third.

The E-Commerce Index shows that 35% of those who have shopped online in the past 3 months have used their smartphone to make a purchase, and just 23% prefer to use their tablet for ecommerce transactions. The Index also reveals that whilst 57% of online shoppers have used their credit card to shop online in the last 3 months, cash on delivery is nearly as popular, used by 48%.

1,019 UAE residents were surveyed in February 2014 using the YouGov E-Commerce Index - designed to provide insight into the rapidly growing online shopping industry in the Middle East.