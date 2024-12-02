UAE consumers comfortable with sharing data with retailers

Despite recent global data breaches and losing USD 1.1 billion in cybercrimes in 2017, 78% of UAE consumers have no qualms sharing their data with retailers and other institutions. However, more than 50% of global consumers expressed anxiety about identity theft, including hacking of financial, medical or other personal information, according to the report by professional services company KPMG.

Also, UAE consumers are more likely to share their data if they expect good value out of the deal, a KPMG representative said. Only 22% of the UAE residents polled by KPMG said they were not in favour of revealing their personal data with any organisation at all.

In the UAE, sectors that enjoyed the highest level of trust among consumers are healthcare (63%), banking (52%), retail (51%) and technology (38%), while the least trusted is advertising (15%).