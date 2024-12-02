UAE: Ajman gov contracts PAYFORT for parking tax e-payments

The new e-payment service positions Ajman as the first government in the region to offer pay-as-you-go credit card payment for parking and other government services. Prior to the launch, drivers in Ajman paid for parking manually using coins. Ajman drivers can now pay for parking hrough the Municipality and Planning Department, Ajman’s Android and iOS apps. To use the new service, drivers enter their car and credit card details into the app once and the credit card is saved as a token for future use.

Parking fee payments are deducted from the user’s account as and when authorised by the user. Cars registered in other emirates are also eligible to use the service when in the emirate of Ajman. The UAE has a 74% smartphone penetration rate, the highest in the world, and the largest percentage of mobile payment users comes from the 18- to 26-year-old demographic, which suggests that the importance of m-payment adoption will only increase in the future.

The parking payment service offered in Ajman is just one of the many ways in which PAYFORT payment solutions can be utilised by regional governments to streamline and improve their constituents’ payment experiences. The PAYFORT platform allows governments to provide citizen services and collect fees in real time through credit/debit cards or direct bank transfer, and it can support single or recurring payment transactions to support almost all services available today, be they utility payments, vehicle registrations and driver license renewals, payment of fines, business license renewals or most other services requiring payment.